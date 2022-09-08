LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,597,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CARS stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.22 million, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

