LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

