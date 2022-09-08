LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €710.00 by Berenberg Bank

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €710.00 ($724.49) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

MC opened at €641.40 ($654.49) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €648.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €620.76.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

