Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.21. 4,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 704,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
