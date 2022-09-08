Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.21. 4,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 704,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

