Lympo Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $247,250.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

