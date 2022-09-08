Lyra (LYRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,556.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Lyra has a market cap of $6.80 million and $81,556.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lyra has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Buying and Selling Lyra
