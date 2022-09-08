M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 175.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,146,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

