Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,010 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.36% of Macy’s worth $94,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

