Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 843,515 shares.The stock last traded at $55.73 and had previously closed at $56.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Magna International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

