Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.06

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 27124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.