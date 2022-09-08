MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $310,611.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

