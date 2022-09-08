MakiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $192,688.61 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $192,688.61 and approximately $53,082.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,889.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.