Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.33 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and $5.79 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.37 or 0.00033034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030150 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041882 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

