ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.34

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 1941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

