Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

