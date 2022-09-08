Marginswap (MFI) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marginswap (MFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Marginswap has a total market cap of $250,703.42 and $46,778.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marginswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marginswap has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marginswap Profile

Marginswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,894 coins. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap. The official website for Marginswap is marginswap.finance.

Buying and Selling Marginswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap.”

