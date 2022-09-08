MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.96% of MarketAxess worth $122,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $247.72 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.42 and a 1-year high of $456.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

