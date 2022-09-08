Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 813.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 333 shares of company stock worth $44,940.

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.