Marlin Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $41.58 million and $4.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030157 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041739 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

