Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MRLWF stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

