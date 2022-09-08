Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Marlowe Price Performance
MRLWF stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.
Marlowe Company Profile
