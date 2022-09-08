Maro (MARO) Market Cap Achieves $20.41 Million

Maro (MARO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $55,915.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

