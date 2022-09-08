Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marpai and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marpai currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.50%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.41 -$15.98 million ($1.43) -0.68 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marpai and HemaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -116.50% -63.56% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marpai beats HemaCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

