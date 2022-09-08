Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,427,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.