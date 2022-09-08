Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $351.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

