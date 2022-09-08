Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
