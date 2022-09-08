Mate One Day Volume Reaches $71.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,809.72 and approximately $71.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
