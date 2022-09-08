Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mattel were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mattel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

