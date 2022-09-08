Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.48

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 1483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.