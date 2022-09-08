MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $21,722.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.51 or 0.99896789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00237484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00148401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00253321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

