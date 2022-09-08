MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

