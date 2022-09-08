Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.33. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

