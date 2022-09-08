Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

