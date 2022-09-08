Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $503.50

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503.50 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.02), with a volume of 11413728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.40 ($6.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,477.00.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

