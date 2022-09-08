Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.57

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.57 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medifast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Medifast by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.