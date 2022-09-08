Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$4,934,344.64 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Vincent English sold 700,205 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.05 ($4.93), for a total transaction of A$4,934,344.64 ($3,450,590.65).

Megaport Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Megaport alerts:

About Megaport

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.