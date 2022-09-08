Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of SMIZF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

