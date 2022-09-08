Memecoin (MEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,415.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $12,415.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memecoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin (CRYPTO:MEM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.