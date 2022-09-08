Mercor Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars.

