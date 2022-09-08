MesChain (MES) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

MesChain (MES) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MesChain has a market cap of $111,131.91 and $647.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MesChain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
MesChain Coin Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
