Metacoin (METAC) Price Reaches $0.0702

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Metacoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

METAC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

