MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,147.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $24,147.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,652,788,229 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,120,344 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
