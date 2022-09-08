Metahero Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and $2.36 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.