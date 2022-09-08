Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Metal has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and $37.81 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041882 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

