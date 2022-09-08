MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.52 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $115.52 million and $123,837.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

