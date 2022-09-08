Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $3.31

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $54.65 million and $1.13 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00017077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,514,199 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.