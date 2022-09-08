MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $247.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.42 and a 12-month high of $456.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

