MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 26,119 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

