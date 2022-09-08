MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 33,465 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,563 shares of company stock worth $13,717,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

RUN stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

