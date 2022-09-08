MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.09 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

