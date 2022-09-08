MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RH worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,560 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $258.05 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

